Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4862 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1817 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
