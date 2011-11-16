3 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1817 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1)