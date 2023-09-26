Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4862 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1810 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search