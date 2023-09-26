3 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1810 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)