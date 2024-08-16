3 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1809 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place September 2, 2018.

Сondition VF (1)