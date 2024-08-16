Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4862 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1809 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place September 2, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

