Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 ANA
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

