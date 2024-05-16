Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
20 Kreuzer 1809 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 ANA
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
