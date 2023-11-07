20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (11) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (2)

Künker (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

WAG (3)