Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search