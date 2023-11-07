Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1807 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1807 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search