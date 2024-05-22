Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

