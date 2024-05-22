Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Kreuzer 1808 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
