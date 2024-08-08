Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Gulden 1827 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 with mark H. R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7783 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2011 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 H. R. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

