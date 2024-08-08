Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Gulden 1827 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1827
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1827 with mark H. R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7783 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2011 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Gulden 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search