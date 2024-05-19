1 Pfennig 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

