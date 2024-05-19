Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (43)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search