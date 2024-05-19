Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (43)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

