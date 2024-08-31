Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/4 Kreuzer 1809 "Type 1809-1817" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,13 - 1,44 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
