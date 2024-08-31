Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/4 Kreuzer 1809 "Type 1809-1817" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,13 - 1,44 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
