Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/4 Kreuzer 1809 "Type 1809-1816" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 "Type 1809-1816" - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 "Type 1809-1816" - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,13 - 1,44 g
  • Diameter 18,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

