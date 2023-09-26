Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/4 Kreuzer 1809 "Type 1809-1816" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,13 - 1,44 g
- Diameter 18,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
