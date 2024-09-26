1/2 Kreuzer 1817 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)