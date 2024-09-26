Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Kreuzer 1817 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,06 - 2,74 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.
Сondition
