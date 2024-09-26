Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1817 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,06 - 2,74 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
