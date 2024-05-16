Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
