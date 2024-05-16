Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search