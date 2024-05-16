Thaler 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) XF (12) VF (22) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (19)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)