Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

