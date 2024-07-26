Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (10)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search