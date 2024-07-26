Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Dorotheum - May 22, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1821 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search