Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
