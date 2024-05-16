Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

