Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5183 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Category
Year
