Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5183 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction VINCHON - December 9, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1841 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

