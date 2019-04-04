Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 260. Bidding took place April 2, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
