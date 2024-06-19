Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Felzmann - August 24, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
