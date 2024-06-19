Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

