Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (9)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search