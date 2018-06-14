Thaler 1838 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1461 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1)