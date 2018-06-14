Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1838 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1461 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
