Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1838 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1461 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1838 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1838 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
