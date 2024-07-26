Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1837 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3614 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search