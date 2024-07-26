Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1837 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3614 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Karamitsos - June 12, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Kroha - October 19, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1837 at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

