Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1836 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Darabanth - November 6, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
