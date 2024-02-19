Thaler 1836 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

