Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1836 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
