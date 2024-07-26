Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62493 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Ghiglione - April 1, 2024
Seller Ghiglione
Date April 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

