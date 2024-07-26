Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62493 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Ghiglione
Date April 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
