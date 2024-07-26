Thaler 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62493 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

