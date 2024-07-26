Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (3)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

