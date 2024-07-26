Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
