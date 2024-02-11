Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 194 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

