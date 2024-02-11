Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 194 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
