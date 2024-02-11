Thaler 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (12) VF (16) F (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (2)

Grün (2)

HERVERA (3)

iNumis (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (2)

Künker (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)