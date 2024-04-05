Thaler 1832 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (4) XF (5) VF (21) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Kroha (2)

Künker (3)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numision (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)