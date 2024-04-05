Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1832 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Felzmann - May 3, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date May 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Golden Lion - May 2, 2020
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

