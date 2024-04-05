Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1832 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numision (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
