Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Silber Groschen 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 210. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1847 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
