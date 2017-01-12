Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 210. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
