Silber Groschen 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)