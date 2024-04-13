Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1841
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2574 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
