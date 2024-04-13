Silber Groschen 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2574 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

