Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Silber Groschen 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2574 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (6)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1841 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1841 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search