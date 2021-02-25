Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
6 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
