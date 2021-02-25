Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

6 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

