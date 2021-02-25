6 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Сondition AU (2)