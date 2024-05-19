Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

6 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

