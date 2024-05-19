6 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (6) No grade (1)