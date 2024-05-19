Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
6 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
