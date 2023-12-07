6 Kreuzer 1832 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)