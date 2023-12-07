Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

6 Kreuzer 1832 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

