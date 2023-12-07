Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
6 Kreuzer 1832 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search