Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

6 Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1983 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 84 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

