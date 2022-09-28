6 Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1983 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (7)