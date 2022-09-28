Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
6 Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1983 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 84 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search