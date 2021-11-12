Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

6 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

