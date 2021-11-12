6 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)