Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

6 Kreuzer 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,29 - 2,51 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • iNumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

