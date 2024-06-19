Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
