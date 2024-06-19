Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

