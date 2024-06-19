2 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition AU (5) XF (13) VF (16)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

Grün (10)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Künker (12)

Möller (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

Westfälische (2)