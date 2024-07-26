Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search