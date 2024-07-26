2 Thaler 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition VF (7)