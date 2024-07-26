Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
VF

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
VF

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
VF

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
VF

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
VF


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1845 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
