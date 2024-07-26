Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search