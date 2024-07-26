Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1844 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search