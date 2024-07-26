Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search