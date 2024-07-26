Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
