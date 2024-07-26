2 Thaler 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (22) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (14)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)