Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

