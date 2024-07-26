Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search