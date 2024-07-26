2 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (13) VF (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (13)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (2)