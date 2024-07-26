Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

