2 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

