Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
