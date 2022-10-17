Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Silber Groschen 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Silber Groschen 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Silber Groschen 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,975 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (6)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 340 CZK
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Silber Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1842 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search