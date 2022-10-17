2 Silber Groschen 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (9) XF (8) VF (1)