Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Silber Groschen 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,975 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Silber Groschen 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (6)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 340 CZK
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Silber Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search