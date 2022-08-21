1/6 Thaler 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4276 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition AU (8) XF (3)