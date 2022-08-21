Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4276 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

