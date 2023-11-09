Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1830 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4115 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
