Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1830 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4115 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1830 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search