1/6 Thaler 1830 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4115 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (8)