Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search