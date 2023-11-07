Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1829 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search