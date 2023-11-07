1/6 Thaler 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1)