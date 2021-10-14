1/6 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

