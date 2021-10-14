Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1828 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search