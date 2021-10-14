Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
