Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
