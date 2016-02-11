Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1827 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1827 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search