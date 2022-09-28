Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3231 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1824 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1824 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1824 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
