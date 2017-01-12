1/6 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3692 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) Service PCGS (3)