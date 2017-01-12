Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3692 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
