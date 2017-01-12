Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3692 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1823 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
Search