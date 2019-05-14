Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2885 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
