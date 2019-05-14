Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2885 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1822 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

