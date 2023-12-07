1/6 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (5)