Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

