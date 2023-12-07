Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
