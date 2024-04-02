Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
