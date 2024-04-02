Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

