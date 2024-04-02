1/6 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (2) F (1)